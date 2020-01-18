Dr. William Andress, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Andress, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Andress, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springhill, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists2001 Doctors Dr, Springhill, LA 71075 Directions (318) 687-8447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ark. La Tex Foot Specialists LLC385 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 687-8447Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ark la Tex Foot and Ankle Specialists2850 Plantation Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 746-9555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists505 Royal St, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 581-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andress did such a good job helping me with my foot! He seemed genuinely concerned & got me back to normal in no time!
About Dr. William Andress, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1417316258
Education & Certifications
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
