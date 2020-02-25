See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. William Alvear, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Alvear, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.

Dr. Alvear works at St Louis Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Medical Center
    530 E Saint Louis Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 699-8190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Confusion
Low Back Pain
Throat Pain
Confusion
Low Back Pain
Throat Pain

Treatment frequency



Confusion Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Laura Munoz — Feb 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. William Alvear, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154413110
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Vet Affairs Med Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Alvear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alvear has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alvear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alvear works at St Louis Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Alvear’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvear.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

