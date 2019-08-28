Overview

Dr. William Alexis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania



Dr. Alexis works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.