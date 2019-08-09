Dr. William Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. William Alexander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, Livingston Regional Hospital, Regional One Health, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Sumner Regional Medical Center and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Gastro Consulting Pllc343 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-7835
-
2
Tennessee Heart- Livingston Clinic310 Oak St, Livingston, TN 38570 Directions (615) 327-7835
-
3
Ascension Saint Thomas River Park1559 Sparta St, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (615) 327-7835Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
T J Samson Community Hospital1301 N Race St, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 651-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Livingston Regional Hospital
- Regional One Health
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Dr. Alexander diagnosed my husband with cirrhosis of the liver with acutes due to diabetes. He listened to our fears and concerns. He asks questions and takes his time in order to find out all details from the last visit to the present one. He gives advice on anything that may be bothering you and checks to see if your medication is working. Any complications are talked about in detail. He is truthful but will reassure you he is there for you. After being there with my husband Dr. Alexander is who I would go to myself.
About Dr. William Alexander, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1609848738
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.