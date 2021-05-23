See All Ophthalmologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. William Aldred, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. William Aldred, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Aldred works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Institute at Medical Center Clinic
    8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 474-8436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Progressive High Myopia
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 23, 2021
    Found Dr. Van Aldred to be very straightforward and professional. Although I was afraid I was developing macular degeneration, he reassured me that my vision problem was due to past cataraact surgery and that I will need YAG surgery. Dr. Aldred did a very thorough direct examination of my eyes. I left feeling so relieved. Some things to keep in mind about Dr. Aldred: He is a retina and vitreous specialist. If you have a retina tear, which can lead to a detached retina, you need emergency care. If you have a detached retina, you need extremely fast emergency care. Should you have to languish in the waiting room or if Dr. Aldred exits the exam room suddenly, he is most likely going to help save someone's vision. I had a retinal tear repaired about 12 years ago and still have good vision, thanks to emergency laser treatment. He is able to see patients for general eye concerns, I think his main focus has to be saving people's sight if they come in with retinal tears or detached retinas
    Puddin — May 23, 2021
    About Dr. William Aldred, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871576553
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Piedmont Hospital
    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Bowman Gray Nc Bapt
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Aldred, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aldred has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aldred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aldred works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aldred’s profile.

    Dr. Aldred has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldred on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldred. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldred.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

