Dr. William Alderisio, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Alderisio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Alderisio works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Medical Center
    43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 262-5640
  2. 2
    Albany Medical Center Int Medcn
    178 WASHINGTON AVENUE EXT, Albany, NY 12203 (518) 262-5735
  3. 3
    Internal Medicine Group
    1 Pinnacle Pl, Albany, NY 12203 (518) 262-5735
  4. 4
    Amc
    47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 262-5076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Albany Medical Center Hospital
  Columbia Memorial Hospital
  Saint Peter's Hospital

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carotid Artery Disease
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Coccygeal Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impella Device
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Syncope
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 19, 2021
    I love Dr. Alderisio. He has a great sense of humor...he takes his time with you. I never feel rushed. I respect and trust him.
    Elizabeth Smith — Apr 19, 2021
    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770582538
    Education & Certifications

    • Metro Hospital
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Internal Medicine
