Dr. William Albergotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albergotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Albergotti, MD
Overview
Dr. William Albergotti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Albergotti works at
Locations
-
1
Medical University of South Carolina - Head and Neck Surgery135 Rutledge Ave # 10, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-8363
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albergotti?
My experience was absolutely amazing. I am a surgical scrub and am overly observant of my medical surroundings. I have never been more impressed with a doctor and the care I received while there. I traveled almost 3 hours to have Dr. Albergotti do my surgery and it was soooo worth it! He is a top notch surgeon with a great bedside manner. He made me feel very at ease and answered all questions I had. My aunt, who has also been a nurse for over 40 years was extremely impressed as well. I highly recommend Dr. Albergotti to anyone who is in need of care! The staff adores him and it is so evident that everyone respects and admires him!! I’ve had 5 surgeries in the last year and he has been the best doctor I’ve ever had and so happy god put him in my path! All the staff was wonderful as well. Truly the best experience I’ve had having appointments and surgery. 10 stars ??
About Dr. William Albergotti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1538423546
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albergotti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albergotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albergotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albergotti works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Albergotti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albergotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albergotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albergotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.