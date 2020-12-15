See All Otolaryngologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. William Albergotti, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. William Albergotti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Albergotti works at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Medical University of South Carolina - Head and Neck Surgery
    135 Rutledge Ave # 10, Charleston, SC 29425 (843) 792-8363

  Augusta University Medical Center
  MUSC Health University Medical Center

Oral Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Oral Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Oral Cancer Screening

Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Microvascular Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Transoral Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
TransOral Robotic Surgery (TORS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 15, 2020
    My experience was absolutely amazing. I am a surgical scrub and am overly observant of my medical surroundings. I have never been more impressed with a doctor and the care I received while there. I traveled almost 3 hours to have Dr. Albergotti do my surgery and it was soooo worth it! He is a top notch surgeon with a great bedside manner. He made me feel very at ease and answered all questions I had. My aunt, who has also been a nurse for over 40 years was extremely impressed as well. I highly recommend Dr. Albergotti to anyone who is in need of care! The staff adores him and it is so evident that everyone respects and admires him!! I've had 5 surgeries in the last year and he has been the best doctor I've ever had and so happy god put him in my path! All the staff was wonderful as well. Truly the best experience I've had having appointments and surgery. 10 stars ??
    Katie Mayo — Dec 15, 2020
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    11 years of experience
    English
    1538423546
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. William Albergotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Albergotti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albergotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Albergotti works at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Albergotti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albergotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albergotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

