Dr. William Ainsworth IV, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ainsworth IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Ocular Hypertension and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6121 Crill Ave Ste 1, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 328-8856
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor!!
About Dr. William Ainsworth IV, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1336188192
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ainsworth IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ainsworth IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.