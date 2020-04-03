See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mobile, AL
Dr. William Admire Jr, DO

Internal Medicine
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Admire Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Admire Jr works at MOBILE INFIRMARY MEDICAL CTR in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mobile Infirmary Association
    5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 (251) 435-2400
    3 Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 (251) 435-4910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mobile Infirmary
  North Baldwin Infirmary
  Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Hypertension
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Muscle Weakness
Secondary Hypertension
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Muscle Weakness

Secondary Hypertension
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Muscle Weakness
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 03, 2020
    Has always been there for my family and I. Great Doctor!
    About Dr. William Admire Jr, DO

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1295764124
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

