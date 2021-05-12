Dr. William Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Adler, MD
Overview
Dr. William Adler, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
Mmc Cancer Center2530 S Telshor Blvd Ste 201, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-1554
Memorial Medical Center2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-5800Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found out I had a tumor in my lung the size of a lime after a trip to the ER for back & chest pain. Immediately looked up who the so-called best hospitals in the country were, found a place in Houston (leaving name out) spent 15 days there as an outpatient with absolutely no clear plan or prognosis other than they figured I had about 6 months to live with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. I went home, found Dr. Adler who is nothing short than a gift from God along with Dr. Call the Radiation oncologist. I'm from NYC, lived down the block from Sloan Kettering, visited many people there, many recovery stories, yet the way I have been treated, the ability to have a constructive conversation and be a part of the treatment plan during its formation has proved to me that I would have wasted a plane ticket if I had given Sloan a try. Needless to say I am beyond the death date I was given in Houston & though it is a fight to stay ahead of Cancer, with Dr.Adler in my corner I am still alive & Kicking
About Dr. William Adler, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1710918610
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.