Overview

Dr. William Ackerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Ackerman works at Advanced Eye Center in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.