Dr. William Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ackerman, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ackerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Locations
Advanced Eye Center625 S Enota Dr NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-0292Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did my cataract surgeries in 2011. And my IOL placements. I choose him because I had experience in surgery with him. H e used to do retinal detachment surgery but stopped and refers that out. He is too busy with his primary surgicenter to stop and leave to do long emergency surgeries "on call".
About Dr. William Ackerman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548303993
Education & Certifications
- Eye Found Hospital University Ala
- Carraway Meth Med Center
- University of Florida
