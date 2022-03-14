See All Pediatricians in Brooksville, FL
Dr. William Acevedo, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Acevedo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF CAMPOS / BENEDITO PEREIRA NUNES FOUNDATION.

Dr. Acevedo works at William B. Acevedo M.d. P.A. in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    William B. Acevedo M.d. P.A.
    726 W Jefferson St, Brooksville, FL 34601 (352) 754-1253

Acute Pharyngitis
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 14, 2022
    This office is great for young children. The staff is very friendly, efficient and willing to listen. The Doctor is very kind and gentle in his interaction with the children. A great Place and Doctor!
    Michael Emrich — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. William Acevedo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528014313
    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF CAMPOS / BENEDITO PEREIRA NUNES FOUNDATION
    Dr. William Acevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Acevedo works at William B. Acevedo M.d. P.A. in Brooksville, FL.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

