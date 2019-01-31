Dr. William Accousti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accousti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Accousti, MD
Overview
Dr. William Accousti, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.
Dr. Accousti works at
Locations
-
1
Chmpc After Hours3040 33rd St, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 832-4033
-
2
Children's Hospital Outpatient Center of Baton Rouge720 CONNELL PARK LN, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 216-3047
-
3
Children's Hospital Of New Orleans200 Henry Clay Ave # 4103, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 896-9569
-
4
Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority2121 Ridgelake Dr, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 832-4033
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Accousti?
Dr. Accousti is very compassionate towards his patients and their families. He always answers all of our questions in the clinic and when we call afterwards with more questions. He has provided exceptional care for our daughter.
About Dr. William Accousti, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629099536
Education & Certifications
- Chldrn's Hosp of New Orleans
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Accousti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Accousti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Accousti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Accousti works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Accousti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accousti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Accousti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Accousti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.