Dr. William Accousti, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. William Accousti, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital.

Dr. Accousti works at Napoleon Pediatrics in Metairie, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Chmpc After Hours
    3040 33rd St, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 832-4033
  2. 2
    Children's Hospital Outpatient Center of Baton Rouge
    720 CONNELL PARK LN, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 216-3047
  3. 3
    Children's Hospital Of New Orleans
    200 Henry Clay Ave # 4103, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 896-9569
  4. 4
    Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority
    2121 Ridgelake Dr, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 832-4033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2019
    Dr. Accousti is very compassionate towards his patients and their families. He always answers all of our questions in the clinic and when we call afterwards with more questions. He has provided exceptional care for our daughter.
    Martinez Family in New Orleans, LA — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. William Accousti, MD

    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629099536
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldrn's Hosp of New Orleans
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • University of Connecticut
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Accousti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accousti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Accousti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Accousti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Accousti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accousti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Accousti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Accousti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

