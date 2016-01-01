See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. William Abramovits, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Abramovits, MD is a dermatologist in Dallas, TX. Dr. Abramovits completed a residency at University Of California Los Angeles. He currently practices at Dermatology Treatment Research Center and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Treatment & Research Center
    5310 Harvest Hill Rd Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 661-2729
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Human Parvovirus B19 Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Choice Health
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Galaxy Health Network
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Guardian
  • HAP Insurance
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • Prime Health Services
  • Principal Financial Group
  • Private HealthCare Systems
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. William Abramovits, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1154379188
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of California Los Angeles
Internship
  • U Tex
Medical Education
  • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
Medical Education

Admitting Hospitals
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Abramovits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abramovits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abramovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abramovits has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abramovits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramovits. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramovits.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

