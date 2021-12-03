Overview

Dr. William Abernethy III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Abernethy III works at Asheville Cardiology Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Thrombolysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.