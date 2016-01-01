Overview

Dr. Willem Vanheeckeren, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Vanheeckeren works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.