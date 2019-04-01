Dr. Willard Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willard Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Willard Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine611 Abbott St Ste 101, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 757-3041Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Natividad Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Dr. Wong is the BEST !!! I felt great right after my surgery. I can't thank him enough. :)
About Dr. Willard Wong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487694055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Back Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.