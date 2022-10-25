Dr. Willard Carnahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carnahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willard Carnahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Willard Carnahan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Presidio Surgical Group2055 W Hospital Dr, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 219-9125
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr W. Carnahan is a skilled surgeon and provided great direction for the followup care for my husband.
About Dr. Willard Carnahan, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1285686311
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carnahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carnahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carnahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carnahan has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carnahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carnahan speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carnahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carnahan.
