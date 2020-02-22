Overview

Dr. Willard Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Premier Surgical Associates Parkwest in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.