Dr. Willard Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willard Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Willard Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Surgical Parkwest9430 Park West Blvd Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-5263Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Premier Surgical Papermill Drive6408 Papermill Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-8229
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell was my Dad's surgeon. My Dad has a rare tumor that is high risk, but Dr. Campbell has operated at least twice (once on a hernia) resulting in relief each time from symptoms. He has always taken the utmost time and showed concern for my Dad, even calling him at home on a weekend just to check on him. That is pretty special.
About Dr. Willard Campbell, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306954490
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.