Overview

Dr. Willa Lebas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas at Houston



Dr. Lebas works at Clearlake Neuro-Diagnostic Clin in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.