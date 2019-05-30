Dr. Willa Lebas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willa Lebas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Willa Lebas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas at Houston
Dr. Lebas works at
Locations
Clear Lake Neuro Diagnostic Clinic Pllc380 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-6949
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Staff & Diagnostic Neurologist! -Teresa
About Dr. Willa Lebas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1144215815
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Lebas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebas has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebas.
