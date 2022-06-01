Dr. Will Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Will Tseng, MD
Overview
Dr. Will Tseng, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
South County Sleep Disorders2520 Samaritan Dr Ste 210, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1426Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is brilliant, so competent, listens carefully, extremely generous with his time, explaining and discussing everything thoroughly. Kind, funny, just so confidence inspiring.
About Dr. Will Tseng, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Med
- Critical Care Medicine, Neurocritical Care and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tseng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.