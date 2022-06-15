Dr. Will Griffeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Will Griffeth, MD
Overview
Dr. Will Griffeth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine.
Locations
Vistar Eye Center- Main Office Locations426 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 855-5100
Martinsville749a E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (540) 855-5100
Vistar Eye Center - Downtown Office707 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 855-5100
Botetourt Office70 SUMMERFIELD CT, Roanoke, VA 24019 Directions (540) 855-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery on both eyes. He was wonderful I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Will Griffeth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida at Shands
- Carilion Medical Center
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffeth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffeth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffeth has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffeth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffeth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffeth.
