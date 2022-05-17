Dr. Wilhelm Lubbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilhelm Lubbe, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilhelm Lubbe, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Lubbe works at
Locations
Medical Edge Healthcare Group PA6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 1300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 820-1400
- 2 5948 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-4114
Bashir Ahmed MD PA4201 Medical Center Dr Ste 180, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 714-0502
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my husband to meet Dr. Lubbe for a consultation today. Dr. Lubbe took time to explain his professional opinion in detail & we very much needed & appreciated our time with him. You can tell he really treats his patients like they are his own family member. We truly felt that level of care from him today. Despite not being able to directly help my husband, he provided suggestions on who may be able to help him. That was very kind of him. I hope I never need to see a rad onc in my life, but if I do, I'm calling Dr. Lubbe
About Dr. Wilhelm Lubbe, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922388487
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubbe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.