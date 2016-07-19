Overview

Dr. Wilfrido Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med, Universidad Libre and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.



Dr. Castillo works at Urban Health Plan in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Maternal Anemia and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.