Overview

Dr. Wilfredo Talavera, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Talavera works at NYU Langone Medical Associates Chelsea in New York, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.