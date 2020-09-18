Dr. Talavera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilfredo Talavera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wilfredo Talavera, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
1
Snore Anesthesia PC275 7th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
New York Doctors Primary and Pulmonary Care205 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 213-3073
3
New York Doctors Primary and Pulmonary Care5314 Roosevelt Ave # 33, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 639-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I know. He is my primary doctor for more than 15 years. He takes time with each patient and that’s what many people don’t understand. I don’t mind to wait. I am happy with his plan of treatment for many health issues. His referrals are with high quality professionals and hospitals. What else you can ask for?
About Dr. Wilfredo Talavera, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275693012
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center-Chief Resident
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- City College of New York CUNY
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talavera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talavera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talavera has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talavera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talavera speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Talavera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talavera.
