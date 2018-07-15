Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilfredo Rivera, MD
Dr. Wilfredo Rivera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Mclaren Flint, Memorial Healthcare and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Wilfredo Rivera, MD, PC2335 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-2400
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr Rivera for many years. My mom, dad, husband and daughter also go to him (or did). He is the best anywhere in my opinion. He keeps up with the latest technology and is kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Wilfredo Rivera, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.