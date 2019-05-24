Dr. Wilfredo Lopez-Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilfredo Lopez-Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wilfredo Lopez-Reyes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
Locations
Primary Care Medical Services of Poinciana1501 Bill Beck Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 943-8600
Osceola Community Health Services1507 Bill Beck Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 943-8600
Central Florida Health Care -avon Park950 County Road 17a W, Avon Park, FL 33825 Directions (866) 234-8534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
muy buen doctor, lo recomiendo porque es muy profesional, tiene ética en su trabajo, muy delicado, nos atiende con mucha paciencia, educación, lo explica todo. Cada vez que nos toca su consulta parece que estamos conversando en familia y nos hace sentir muy bien.
About Dr. Wilfredo Lopez-Reyes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326148743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Reyes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez-Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Reyes has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez-Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez-Reyes speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.