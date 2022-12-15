See All Ophthalmologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Lara works at Mount Sinai Medical Ctr Pdty in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, North Miami Beach, FL and South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 643-8871
  2. 2
    Coral Way Office
    1385 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-3307
  3. 3
    North Miami Office
    184 Ne 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 655-0411
  4. 4
    South Office
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 514, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-8850
  5. 5
    Retina Macula Specialists of Miami
    351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 501, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 643-8871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Endophthalmitis
Amaurosis Fugax
Aphakia
Acute Endophthalmitis
Amaurosis Fugax
Aphakia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diseases Leading to Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Open-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pseudophakia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Steroid-Induced Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Traditional Retinal Tears Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lara?

    Dec 15, 2022
    It was an excellent experience. The doctor Lara and her/his assistants were 100 points. I felt very confident
    Juan Jose Gutierrez — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lara to family and friends

    Dr. Lara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD.

    About Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942238522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida Department of Ophthalmology - Vitreoretinal Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Florida Department Of Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.