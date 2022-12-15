Overview

Dr. Wilfredo Lara, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Lara works at Mount Sinai Medical Ctr Pdty in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, North Miami Beach, FL and South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.