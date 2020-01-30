Dr. Wilfredo Gamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilfredo Gamez, MD
Dr. Wilfredo Gamez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Saint Christopher's College of Medicine.
MAXIM Hair Restoration5250 Cherokee Ave Ste 300B, Alexandria, VA 22312 Directions (703) 647-2762Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My transplant procedure was very smooth. I felt like I was in good hands the whole time.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Maimonides Medical Center in New York
- Saint Christopher's College of Medicine
Dr. Gamez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamez.
