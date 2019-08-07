Dr. Wilfredo Alejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilfredo Alejo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wilfredo Alejo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Alejo works at
Locations
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare1514 Valley Vista Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 860-1144Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alejo is by far the best Pediatrician my children has seen. He is very attentive and explains things thoroughly. I am working and I cannot go with my kids during routine doctor visits but he calls me on the phone to update me with everything. I will recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Wilfredo Alejo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Tagalog
- 1114990785
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Far Eastern University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alejo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alejo works at
Dr. Alejo speaks Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alejo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alejo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.