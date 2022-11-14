Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumbang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lumbang works at
Locations
Clubmd of Bowling Green1065 Ashley St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 843-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Lumbang by a dermatologist, after having a positive biopsy for a skin cancer. During my initial visit to Dr. Lumbang, he explained in great detail about how the surgery would unfold, and answered my questions fully. I felt comfortable about the procedure after that, and very positive in his ability. The surgery went even faster than expected, and it was a very positive experience. I am currently doing weekly visits to his office to have the wound assessed, and then re-wrapped. I am thankful to say that all is going well. Not is only is this physician an accomplished surgeon, he has a tremendous personality that makes the overall process positive and and friendly. His staff is awesome too, and I am so thankful that I was referred to him. I highly recommend Dr. Lumbang!
About Dr. Wilfred Lumbang, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811969298
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Vermont
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lumbang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lumbang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lumbang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lumbang works at
Dr. Lumbang has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumbang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumbang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumbang.
