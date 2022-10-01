Dr. Wilfred Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilfred Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wilfred Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Cape Gastroenterology Specialists28 S Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A regular visit for following my GI problems. He will perform endoscopic tests in January 2023
About Dr. Wilfred Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1629118278
Education & Certifications
- University Mi Hosp
- Grad Hosp University Pa
- Grad Hosp University Pa
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
