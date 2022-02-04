See All Plastic Surgeons in Middlebury, CT
Dr. Wilfred Brown, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wilfred Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middlebury, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford, Lenox Hill Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Orthopaedics New England in Middlebury, CT with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Turnpike Office Park
    1579 Straits Tpke, Middlebury, CT 06762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 758-2564
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    The New York Aesthetic Consultants LLP
    260 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 593-1818
    Middlebury Office
    530 Middlebury Rd Ste 201A, Middlebury, CT 06762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 758-2564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Connecticut Children's - Hartford
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2022
    I've had procedures done by Dr. Brown in 2013 & 2021.Start to finish Dr. Brown carried the highest standards.He laid out what to expect, answered questions, & left me confident about my decisions.His work has me feeling confident inside and out.The procedures went exactly as he presented them.His bedside manner, knowledge, skill, delivery, & compassion was outstanding.I travel 7HR to see him, it is worth it! I live in an area where I feel healthcare is behind the times.After healing from a procedure I had a medical concern unrelated.The state I live in bounced me back & forth between 4 ER's for 2 months.Provider in my state had me driving 3.5h w/o resolution.I finally called Dr Brown 430 on a Friday.With no hesitation he asked how soon I could be there.On a Saturday morning he treated me and I am feeling 100%.Now that dedication to his patients way above expectation!He genuinely cares about his patents giving them the time, superb care, and goes above and beyond what's expected.
    Alicia — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Wilfred Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417053620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    • Yale University
    Internship
    • Saint Marys Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilfred Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

