Dr. Wilford Richardson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.



Dr. Richardson works at Granite Orthopaedics in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.