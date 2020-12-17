Dr. Wiley Livingston Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wiley Livingston Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Wiley Livingston Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.
Dr. Livingston Jr works at
Locations
Medical West Hospital Authority927 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 481-8670
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wiley Livingston Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.