Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Fowler works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

