Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD
Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
The BEST surgeon ever!!!
About Dr. Wiley Fowler, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508989468
Education & Certifications
- University of California,Davis
- Washington University / Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital/washington University
- The University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
