Dr. Smith III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilburn Smith III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wilburn Smith III, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Smith III works at
University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center740 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6211
Uk Health Care Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic2195 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 125, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 323-5407Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 J465 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5404
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Jackson Smith has been my daughter's physician since she was nearly a day old. We are now at 22 1/2 years. He has always been very compassionate, takes time with us during her appointments, he calls us himself with any issues based on her labs & medication dosing, and he calls her "one of his kids". He literally has been entrusted with my daughter's life which he has done an excellent job balancing her growth related to medication dosing, and unwanted side effects. We see him 3 times a year now after navigating through her physical growth into an adult. He has always kept up with her school performance, extracurricular activities and life events. I have told him that he is not allowed to retire!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1023162492
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Smith III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
