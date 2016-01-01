Overview

Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Strader III works at Country Club Medical Center LLC in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.