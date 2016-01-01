Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strader III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Locations
Country Club Medical Center LLC8041 N Mesa St Ste B2, El Paso, TX 79932 Directions (915) 307-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1740283043
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strader III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strader III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strader III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strader III has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strader III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Strader III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strader III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strader III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strader III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.