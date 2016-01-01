See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.

Dr. Strader III works at Country Club Medical Center LLC in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Country Club Medical Center LLC
    8041 N Mesa St Ste B2, El Paso, TX 79932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 307-3416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 57 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740283043
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilbur Strader III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strader III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strader III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strader III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strader III works at Country Club Medical Center LLC in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Strader III’s profile.

    Dr. Strader III has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strader III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Strader III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strader III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strader III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strader III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

