Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Wilbur Boike, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Boike works at WILBUR J BOIKE MEDICAL SERVICES in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wilbur J Boike Medical Services
    1537 E Hill Rd Ste 350, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 603-2000

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jan 25, 2021
    Has been treating me for my neck, his conservative treatment is what I really wanted...straight to the point regarding my care and what the next step will be...office staff was professional and did everything in a timely manner.
    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861583890
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Neurology
    Dr. Wilbur Boike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boike has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boike works at WILBUR J BOIKE MEDICAL SERVICES in Grand Blanc, MI. View the full address on Dr. Boike’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Boike. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

