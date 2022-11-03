Dr. Wilberto Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilberto Cortes, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilberto Cortes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Cortes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Hour Glass International Clinic for Cosmetic Surgery50 Briar Hollow Ln Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 347-3958
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cortes?
My friend recommended me to visit Dr. Cortes and I am thankful how much he cares.
About Dr. Wilberto Cortes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174695514
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortes works at
319 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.