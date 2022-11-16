Overview

Dr. Wilbert Maniego, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Maniego works at Flushing Hospital Medical Center PED in Flushing, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Bayside, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.