Dr. Wilber Su, MD
Dr. Wilber Su, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Banner Health755 E McDowell Rd Fl 4, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3090
BGS - Cavanagh Heart Clinic1300 N 12th St Ste 407, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-7393
H2146300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 723-9363
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Dr. Su is a PRO. 14 years ago he did 7 ablations on my heart. 3, 2, and 2. He is an extremely skilled Physician . I had been to another Electrophysiologist prior to Dr. Su in Phoenix and he could not reach the pathway on the back of my heart. However Dr. Su achieved success in the ablation to the back of my heart. I was cured from WPW, SVT’S and Atrial Flutter. He is the best and kindest Doctor. I would recommend him to any patient who is having difficulty with heart arrhythmias. Terry Mac.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Mayo Clinic Minnesota
- Mayo Medical School
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
