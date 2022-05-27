Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiggin Lee, MD
Dr. Wiggin Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Sharp Rees Stealy Clinics Laboratory - Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (619) 377-4949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Dr. Lee was patient with all my questions. I went in for a biopsy but had other things to ask as this was my first time seeing her. I was surprised at the other ratings as I thought she did very well. I normally see a different doctor there but she was booked.
About Dr. Wiggin Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1811239064
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatology
