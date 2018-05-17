See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Wieslaw Wojnarski, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wieslaw Wojnarski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4.

Dr. Wojnarski works at WOJNARSKI J WIESLAW MD in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wojnarski J Wieslaw MD
    4801 W Peterson Ave Ste 203, Chicago, IL 60646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 685-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Derek Debosz in Norridge, IL — May 17, 2018
About Dr. Wieslaw Wojnarski, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366504649
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wojnarski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wojnarski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wojnarski works at WOJNARSKI J WIESLAW MD in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wojnarski’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojnarski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojnarski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojnarski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojnarski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

