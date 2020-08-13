Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolpinrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD is a Dermatologist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tolpinrud works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2982
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tolpinrud made me feel very comfortable in an awkward situation. Very personable.
About Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolpinrud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolpinrud accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolpinrud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolpinrud works at
Dr. Tolpinrud has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolpinrud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolpinrud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolpinrud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolpinrud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolpinrud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.