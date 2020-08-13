Overview

Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, MD is a Dermatologist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tolpinrud works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.