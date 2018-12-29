Dr. Whitney Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Whitney Stevens, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Allergy and Immunology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevens is kind, intelligent and very impressive. My daughter and I were most grateful with how open minded she is and how she listened intently to our stories of dealing with inherited suppressed immune systems, chronic illness and food sensitivities. We both hope to be seeing a lot of her in the future.
About Dr. Whitney Stevens, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
