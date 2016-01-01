Overview

Dr. Whitney Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers, The New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

