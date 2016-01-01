Dr. Whitney Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers, The New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 302, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Whitney Smith, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Rutgers, The New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
