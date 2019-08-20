Overview

Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Rassbach works at Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca in San Jose, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA and Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Testing, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.