Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Rassbach works at Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca in San Jose, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA and Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Testing, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California
    4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 243-2700
    Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca
    337 El Dorado St Ste 2A, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca, San Jose, CA
    9360 N Name Uno Ste 250, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 848-1800

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Nasopharyngitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Blood Allergy Testing
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Desensitization
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Patch Testing
Penicillin Allergy
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shortness of Breath
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Reaction
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Environmental Allergy Testing
Eosinophilia
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Urinary Stones
Xolair® Therapy
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • PHCS
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 20, 2019
    Friendly, knowledgeable. Caught underlying heart condition. Referral to cardiologist. Likely saved my life.
    About Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831352350
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • CARLETON COLLEGE
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rassbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rassbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rassbach has seen patients for Allergy Testing, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rassbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassbach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

