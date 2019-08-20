Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD
Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (408) 243-2700
Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca337 El Dorado St Ste 2A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions
Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca, San Jose, CA9360 N Name Uno Ste 250, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 848-1800
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Friendly, knowledgeable. Caught underlying heart condition. Referral to cardiologist. Likely saved my life.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831352350
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
