Dr. Whitney Mascorro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascorro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Mascorro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Whitney Mascorro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Mascorro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic - OB/Gyn1924 Pine St Ste 401C, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mascorro?
Dr Mascorro is SO compassionate! It’s very obvious that this is her calling. She is so professional and I appreciate her being straightforward . I would rather have no nonsense or beating around the bush. I’ve loved having her as my Dr.
About Dr. Whitney Mascorro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033106042
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mascorro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mascorro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascorro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mascorro works at
Dr. Mascorro has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mascorro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascorro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascorro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascorro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascorro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.