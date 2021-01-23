Dr. Whitney Lynch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Lynch, DO
Dr. Whitney Lynch, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Whitney Lynch D O Ophthalmology P C.6642 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-1343
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've seen Dr. Lynch 3x and he was a huge improvement over my last eye doctor. I gave his name to a co-worker and she ranted and raved about how great he was after she had seen him. Then my husband went to see him and was also very pleased. Dr. Lynch is knowledgeable, gives great service (as does his staff), has a superb personality and doesn't keep his patients waiting. He is a win/win!!
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437101219
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.